Breaking: 5-star DE Jayden Wayne chooses Mario Cristobal and Miami over the Ducks
Mario Cristobal may be getting the last laugh on this one.
After recruiting 5-star DE Jayden Wayne — the former No. 1 ranked player from the state of Washington before he transferred to IMG Academy in Florida — heavily while at Oregon, Cristobal was able to bring Wayne down to Miami and get him to commit to the Hurricanes.
Wayne announced his commitment on Saturday, choosing Miami over the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan State Spartans, and LSU Tigers.
This is the second local talent that Oregon has lost to Cristobal down in Miami, with 4-star TE Riley Williams — the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon — committing to the Hurricanes last week.
Over the past several months, it seemed like Oregon was in pole position for Wayne, but things switched after he took an official visit to Eugene at the end of June. Now he is headed to Miami.
Oregon fans may love to tout how good of a recruiter Dan Lanning is, and while that’s still true, don’t let that make you forget how impressive Cristobal is when he sets his sights on an elite talent.
Film
Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
WA
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
WA
DE
ESPN
4
85
WA
DE
On3 Recruiting
4
93
WA
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9860
WA
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Tacoma, Washington
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019
Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan State Spartans
LSU Tigers
