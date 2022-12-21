BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon Ducks

It will go down as potentially the biggest win for any single team on signing day, and to be honest, it didn’t look the like Oregon Ducks were serious contenders until the very end.

5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday, picking Oregon over both the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks have recruited Uiagalelei hard for over a year now, and while they were rarely considered the leaders for his commitment, what mattered, in the end, was that they were able to make the final push and land this elite pass-rusher.

Uiagalelei is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 17 player in the nation. He is now the second-highest-rated commit in Oregon’s class, behind only 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey.

Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei tells me he has Committed to Oregon! The 6’5 265 EDGE chose the Ducks over USC and Ohio State. Oregon lands back to back 5-stars in a span of 10 Minutes 🤯https://t.co/FHYx7HBluK pic.twitter.com/5icTIXVDDD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Ratings

247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds

Recruitment

Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year.

Took official visit on June 24.

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes

