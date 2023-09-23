Breaking: 5-star DL Tony Cumberland commits to Oregon

When it rains good news, it pours good news in Eugene, Oregon.

Shortly after the Ducks’ 42-6 beat down over the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, it was announced that 5-star DL Tony Cumberland would commit to the team.

Cumberland is rated as the No. 11 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 2 DL. He is also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona.

Oregon held a long list of high-profile recruits on Saturday for the marquee game against Colorado. It appears that the blowout win paid dividends with a big commitment coming already.

We will see over the coming days if any more will come from it.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire