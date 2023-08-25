BREAKING: 49ers trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys

The 49ers are pulling the plug on 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance before his third season begins.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco is trading Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a mid-round pick.

The news comes after the club named Sam Darnold its backup quarterback. Darnold beat out Lance for the job. QB Brandon Allen will now fill the third QB role for the 49ers.

Lance’s career in the Bay Area comes to an end after just eight games and four starts. He completed 54.9 percent of his 102 throws with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Lance averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and holds a career QB rating of 84.5.

San Francisco will save $940,000 against the cap in 2023, and another $5,310,717 during the 2024 season. The trade will come with $5,540,956 dead cap hits in each of the next two years.

