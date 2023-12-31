BREAKING: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC

The 49ers took care of business and got all the help they needed in Week 17 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco got its win over the Commanders, 27-10. They also got help from the Cowboys, who knocked off the Lions 20-19 on Saturday night.

Then Sunday shortly after the 49ers beat Washington, the Cardinals upset the Eagles 34-31 in Philadelphia.

San Francisco can now rest players vs. the Rams if they choose, and they’ll get a first-round bye with homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire