Breaking: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper commits to Oregon Ducks

The receiver talent in Eugene just got a major boost for the class of 2023.

On Sunday morning, 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced that he will be committing to the Oregon Ducks and joining the 2023 class of commits. Kasper is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound WR from Gilbert, AZ. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 125 player overall.

Kasper made a number of trips to Eugene over the past several months with his father, Kevin Kasper, who was an 8-year NFL veteran. In the end, Kasper chose the Ducks over teams like the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Kasper now joins an Oregon 2023 recruiting class that includes 4-star CB Cole Martin and 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e. With the addition of Kasper, the Ducks now have the third-best class in the Pac-12, trailing the Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans.

