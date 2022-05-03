Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is taking shape. 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey — the No. 8 WR in 2023 — is going to be a Duck.
Lydia Ko might’ve finished two strokes back, but she still received plenty of applause from those who witnessed her post-round interview.
Lakers great Magic Johnson praised a man he thinks is the best player in basketball.
Donovan Mitchell could request a trade from the Jazz this offseason.
It is finally official. Wayne Player was immediately banned for life from The Masters following his shameful marketing plot when Lee Elder was being honoured last year.
Draymond Green had an interesting but perfect response to Bradon Clarke's comments on his Game 1 ejection.
New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen kept most of the staff he inherited through the draft, but once the draft ended, he didn’t waste time making changes. The Giants have fired Chris Pettit as the director of college scouting and senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, Neil Stratton of insidetheleague.com. Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted [more]
The NFL likes to keep the first round of the draft going at a consistent pace, to give the TV show enough time to discuss each pick. The Lions were so eager to draft Aidan Hutchinson on Thursday night that they threw off the pace. One Lions official told Peter King in this week’s Football [more]
Former NBA player Stephon Marbury is calling out Stephen A. Smith after the ESPN pundit made critical remarks about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Chase Elliott in Monday's Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway.
MLB has suspended Mets manager Buck Showalter and pitcher Yoan Lopez after pitches were intentionally thrown at the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber.
Despite Robinson Cano’s early season struggles, it still seems a difficult decision to cut a veteran presence from your roster. It was no easier for GM Billy Eppler to make that decision.
Has the criticism of Kyrie Irving crossed over into outright disrespect by the media?
The sports department takes their best guess at who will win this year's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
Troy Hill spoke about his trade from the Browns and the Rams, sharing how he felt disrespected in the process.
Here is what drivers said after Monday's Cup race, won by Chase Elliott, at Dover Motor Speedway.
Who came away from the 2022 NFL draft with a huge win, and who left everyone scratching their heads?
After he signed his restricted free agent tender, Nate Herbig is now being released by the Philadelphia Eagles
NFL teams have a strict limit on the signing bonuses that can be given to undrafted free agents. However, they’re not limited in the salaries or guarantees made to the undrafted rookies. Some big guarantees have been handed out in the land rush following the 2022 draft. Leading the way, so far, is quarterback Carson [more]
Sounds like Rob Gronkowski is going to hit retirement this offseason then.
Game 1 crew chief Kane Fitzgerald spoke to a pool reporter about why Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 on Sunday.