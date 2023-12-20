BREAKING: 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan flips from Ohio State to Oregon Ducks

We’ve seen during his time as the Oregon Ducks head coach that Dan Lanning is prone to some fireworks around the recruiting early signing period.

This year was no different, with 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McLellan announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Ducks. McClellan is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 49 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 WR in the nation. He gives a big boost to the Ducks’ 2024 class, which is ranked inside the top 10 in the nation.

The Ducks have been recruiting McClellan for a long time, and the Christian Brothers’ star from Saint Louis, Missouri, took multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years. Ultimately, the efforts from Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams were enough to persuade the blue-chip pass-catcher to flip to the Ducks.

It’s also likely that the quarterback situations at both schools played a factor as well. With Dillon Gabriel transferring from Oklahoma to Oregon, the Ducks are set with one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024 under center, while Ohio State is currently searching for their next QB, with Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal this offseason.

It is unclear how much of a role McClellan will have early in his career, as the Ducks have a lot of talent at the top fo the depth chart, but he will certainly have an opportunity to show what he can do right away.

