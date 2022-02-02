BREAKING: 4-star RB Jordan James commits to Oregon Ducks, flipping from Georgia Bulldogs

That one certainly deserves a QUACK.

On Wednesday morning, 4-star running back Jordan James announced that he would be signing with the Oregon Ducks, flipping his commitment from Georgia and following the Bulldogs’ former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to the Pacific Northwest.

James, who stands at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, is ranked as the No. 16 RB in the nation, and the No. 191 player overall. He has been verbally committed to the Bulldogs since March of 2021, but declined to sign with them in December and has since taken multiple official recruiting visits, including two to Eugene and one this past week to the Florida Gators.

With the current depth of the RB spot on the Oregon roster, adding a high school prospect at this position became imperative for Lanning and his staff. With CJ Verdell off to the NFL, Travis Dye transferring to USC, and Trey Benson transferring to Florida State, there’s a real chance that James can see some solid playing time as a true freshman.

