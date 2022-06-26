BREAKING: 4-star quarterback, LSU target Jaden Rashada commits to Miami

LSU is running out of options if it hopes to sign a quarterback in 2023, and the pickings got even slimmer on Sunday afternoon as four-star Pittsburg, California, quarterback Jaden Rashada committed to Miami.

Rashada — the No. 45 player in the country and No. 7 quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite — also included Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and the Tigers in his list of finalists. However, it seemed to be a two-way battle down the stretch between the Gators and Hurricanes, and coach Mario Cristobal ultimately pulled it out.

After missing on Arch Manning and Rashada over the course of just a few days, LSU may be getting a little more desperate. It doesn’t necessarily have to sign one in this cycle after adding Walker Howard in the 2022 class, but if it wants to, there aren’t many highly rated prospects still on the table.

BREAKING: Top247 QB Jaden Rashada is a Miami Hurricane. A late official visit down in South Florida sealed the deal for Mario Cristobal & Co. for the elite triggerman.@BrandonHuffman with the story:https://t.co/4a79HvSanl pic.twitter.com/14N5DUZ3Yr — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) June 26, 2022

The clear best available option is Dante Moore, a five-star signal-caller from Martin Luther King (Detroit) who is rated as the No. 12 player in the country. Oregon holds the lone Crystal Ball prediction for Moore, and it also leads the way on the On3 RPM at 58.4%, followed by LSU at 12%.

The Tigers have a lot of ground to make up with Moore, who has also drawn interest from Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others. After missing on a west-coast prospect in Rashada, the Ducks seem to have focused their attention almost entirely on Moore, who would be the third-highest ranked quarterback to ever sign with LSU.

Only time will tell whether the Tigers will add a quarterback in this cycle, but with July on the horizon and only three quarterbacks in the top-20 yet to commit, time is running out unless coach Brian Kelly has a potential flip in mind.

