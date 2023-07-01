BREAKING: 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy announces commitment to Oregon
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are kicking off the month of July with a bang, landing one of the top available offensive linemen in the 2024 class to a verbal commitment.
4-star OT JacQawn McRoy announced on Saturday afternoon that he will be committing to the Ducks, choosing Oregon over the likes of Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. McRoy is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 OT and No. 59 overall player in the 2024 class.
With the addition of McRoy — a 6-foot-8, 365-pound monster — the Ducks did not see any movement in the national recruiting rankings, where they still sit in the No. 8 spot behind the USC Trojans.
The next big commitment for Oregon fans to watch will come on Monday when RB Da’Jaun Riggs announces his destination.
Jac’Qawn McRoy Recruiting Profile
Visit Photos
OL VS DL!!!!!🦆 #ScoDucks🟢⚫️⚪️@oregonfootball @GoDucks @CoachDonJ @_AParks4 @CoachMikeLBs @CoachWillStein @cobysayyah @105CoachTerry @CutterLeftwich @JoshHeim @CoachDanLanning @Lydia_Marcell @espn @247Sports @On3sports @Rivals @coachswift64 pic.twitter.com/YHAM57jVpV
— JAC'QAWN ”SHAQ” MCROY🦒 (@5star_shaq) April 15, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
94
AL
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9311
AL
OT
Rivals
3
5.7
AL
OT
ESPN
4
85
AL
OT
On3 Recruiting
3
89
AL
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-8
365 pounds
Hometown
Pinson, Alabama
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 26, 2023
Took Oregon visit on April 15, 2023
Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023
Announced Commitment on July 1, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes
Auburn Tigers