BREAKING: 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy announces commitment to Oregon

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are kicking off the month of July with a bang, landing one of the top available offensive linemen in the 2024 class to a verbal commitment.

4-star OT JacQawn McRoy announced on Saturday afternoon that he will be committing to the Ducks, choosing Oregon over the likes of Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. McRoy is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 OT and No. 59 overall player in the 2024 class.

With the addition of McRoy — a 6-foot-8, 365-pound monster — the Ducks did not see any movement in the national recruiting rankings, where they still sit in the No. 8 spot behind the USC Trojans.

The next big commitment for Oregon fans to watch will come on Monday when RB Da’Jaun Riggs announces his destination.

Jac’Qawn McRoy Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 94 AL OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9311 AL OT Rivals 3 5.7 AL OT ESPN 4 85 AL OT On3 Recruiting 3 89 AL OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-8 Weight 365 pounds Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 26, 2023

Took Oregon visit on April 15, 2023

Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023

Announced Commitment on July 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire