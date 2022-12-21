BREAKING: 4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley flips to Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks got a tough blow on the recruiting trail, getting the news that 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley would flip his commitment to the Washington Huskies, his home-state team.

This is the second player to flip from the Ducks this week, with 5-star QB Dante Moore announcing his commitment to the UCLA Bruins earlier in the day.

Presley, who is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, is seen by 247Sports as the No. 19 CB and No. 165 overall player in the 2023 class. He has been committed to Oregon since July, but a couple of late visits to Seattle, including his official visit on December 2, appeared to be impactful enough to sway his decision.

This is unfortunate for Oregon, with a big need at the cornerback position on the defense. While it’s tough to lose a blue-chip recruit, Duck fans at least can feel comfortable with the fact that they landed former Alabama Crimson Tide CB Khyree Jackson out of the transfer portal on Sunday.

We will likely see the Ducks continue to try and add defensive back talent this offseason, but losing out on Presley is not something you like to see happen.

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 WA CB Rivals 4 5.9 WA CB ESPN 4 83 WA CB On3 Recruiting 4 93.15 WA CB 247 Composite 4 0.9604 WA CB

Vitals

Hometown Seattle, Washington Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 3, 2020

Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022

Visited Washington on December 2, 2022

Visited Oregon on December 9, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

UCLA Bruins

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Washington Huskies

