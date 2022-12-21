BREAKING: 4-star offensive lineman Brett Bordelon commits to LSU

Brian Kelly received an early Christmas present Tuesday night when 2025 four-star offensive lineman Brett Bordelon announced his commitment to LSU.

Bordelon is from New Orleans where he plays for Isidore Newman High School. He’s the younger brother of current Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, and his father Ben also played in Baton Rouge.

Bordelon has spent the last couple of seasons blocking for Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the class of 2023. The Newman Greenies finished last season 8-3 with a loss to University Lab in the second round of the playoffs.

Bordelon becomes the second commitment for the 2025 class, joining Jaylen Bell, a cornerback from Loganville, Georgia. Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2023, but Kelly is already getting ahead of the game for the class of 2024 and 2025.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2025 4-star IOL Brett Bordelon has committed to LSU🐅 More from @samspiegs: https://t.co/ToMm9rK15Y pic.twitter.com/TDhsdN28LJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 21, 2022

Bordelon will be a guy to keep an eye on for the next two years to see how he progresses and to see how he can lead the next wave of LSU recruits.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire