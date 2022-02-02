BREAKING: 4-star LB Emar’rion Winston commits to Oregon Ducks over Florida Gators

The good times are still rolling for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, who secured another blue-chip commitment, this time from 4-star linebacker Emar’rion Winston.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge player is the No. 3 player in Oregon, hailing from Central Catholic High School in the Portland area, where he recently helped lead the Rams to a 6A State Championship.

Winston was previously committed to the Ducks, but de-committed after the change in coaching staff back in December. He has been recruited heavily by the Florida Gators and multiple other Pac-12 teams in that time, but ended up back in Eugene, where his older brother Lamar played from 2016-2019.

So what can the Ducks expect from Winston in the future?

“After shedding weight from his junior year, Winston showed more explosion, athleticism, twitch, and suddenness as a senior,” wrote Brandon Huffman, the National Recruiting Editor at 247Sports. “Can play as a stand-up edge or put his hand down and be used as a pass rusher but also his linebacker background gives him the opportunities to cover backs and tight ends in the passing game. A three-down linebacker, Winston’s tackling ends plays and he can make violent hits to quickly stop the ball-carrier. Finds ways to get to the ball to force or recover fumbles and has taken several back for long gains. Plays with an energy and an edge and all the way through the whistle. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter.”

The Ducks got a boost in the recruiting rankings after adding 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence earlier in the week, and they will likely see a nice bump from the addition of Winston as well.

