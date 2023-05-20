BREAKING: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announces commitment
Make it a double-quack day for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
Not long after landing a commitment from 4-star QB Michael Van Buren on Saturday afternoon, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced that he would be committing to the Ducks as well.
Sims is rated as the No. 16 DL and No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247SPorts. He chose Oregon over both the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan State Spartans, while TCU and Vanderbilt were also in the mix.
Despite his commitment, Sims has said that he still plans to take his official visits this summer to some of the other schools recruiting him.
Sims is the 13th member of the Ducks’ 2024 class.
Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
OK
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9263
OK
DL
Rivals
4
5.9
OK
DL
ESPN
4
81
OK
DL
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
OK
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
275 pounds
Hometown
Durant, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023
Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Michigan State Spartans
Vanderbilt Commodores
Highlights