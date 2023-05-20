BREAKING: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announces commitment

Make it a double-quack day for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

Not long after landing a commitment from 4-star QB Michael Van Buren on Saturday afternoon, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced that he would be committing to the Ducks as well.

Sims is rated as the No. 16 DL and No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247SPorts. He chose Oregon over both the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan State Spartans, while TCU and Vanderbilt were also in the mix.

Despite his commitment, Sims has said that he still plans to take his official visits this summer to some of the other schools recruiting him.

Sims is the 13th member of the Ducks’ 2024 class.

Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Xadavien Sims has Committed to Oregon! The 6’4 280 DL from Durant, OK chose the Ducks over Oklahoma, Michigan St., & others. “Ready to build the best class and go win a Natty 🦆”https://t.co/2wuC8ZrX10 pic.twitter.com/GYWEfD3qNF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 OK DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9263 OK DL Rivals 4 5.9 OK DL ESPN 4 81 OK DL On3 Recruiting 3 N/A OK DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 275 pounds Hometown Durant, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Line Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023

Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma Sooners

Michigan State Spartans

Vanderbilt Commodores

TCU Horned Frogs

Highlights

