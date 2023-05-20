BREAKING: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announces commitment

Make it a double-quack day for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

Not long after landing a commitment from 4-star QB Michael Van Buren on Saturday afternoon, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced that he would be committing to the Ducks as well.

Sims is rated as the No. 16 DL and No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247SPorts. He chose Oregon over both the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan State Spartans, while TCU and Vanderbilt were also in the mix.

Despite his commitment, Sims has said that he still plans to take his official visits this summer to some of the other schools recruiting him.

Sims is the 13th member of the Ducks’ 2024 class.

Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

OK

DL

247Sports Composite

4

0.9263

OK

DL

Rivals

4

5.9

OK

DL

ESPN

4

81

OK

DL

On3 Recruiting

3

N/A

OK

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

275 pounds

Hometown

Durant, Oklahoma

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023

  • Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Vanderbilt Commodores

  • TCU Horned Frogs

Highlights

