BREAKING: 4-star DL Terrance Green commits to Oregon Ducks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oregon DucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Oregon Ducks added another blue-chip player to the 2023 recruiting class on Monday, picking up a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green.
Green, rated as the No. 40 DL in the 2023 class, is Oregon’s first blue-chip player on the defensive line in this recruiting cycle for the Ducks.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, Green is rated as the No. 300 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. He will join 3-star Tevita Pome’e and 3-star Teitum Tuioti on the DL in this class.
The commitment does not come as a major surprise for the Ducks, who have been the front-runners in his commitment for a while now, with several Crystal Ball predictions for his to choose Oregon. Now, after a successful Saturday Night Live recruiting event, the Ducks should prepare for more incoming commitments as they ramp up for the start of the 2022 season.
Film
Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
TX
DL
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9053
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022
Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
Texas Longhorns
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan State Spartans
1
1