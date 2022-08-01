BREAKING: 4-star DL Terrance Green commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks added another blue-chip player to the 2023 recruiting class on Monday, picking up a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green.

Green, rated as the No. 40 DL in the 2023 class, is Oregon’s first blue-chip player on the defensive line in this recruiting cycle for the Ducks.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, Green is rated as the No. 300 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. He will join 3-star Tevita Pome’e and 3-star Teitum Tuioti on the DL in this class.

The commitment does not come as a major surprise for the Ducks, who have been the front-runners in his commitment for a while now, with several Crystal Ball predictions for his to choose Oregon. Now, after a successful Saturday Night Live recruiting event, the Ducks should prepare for more incoming commitments as they ramp up for the start of the 2022 season.

Film

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 TX DL Rivals 3 5.7 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9053 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-5 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan State Spartans

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire