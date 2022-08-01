BREAKING: 4-star DL Terrance Green commits to Oregon Ducks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oregon Ducks added another blue-chip player to the 2023 recruiting class on Monday, picking up a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green.

Green, rated as the No. 40 DL in the 2023 class, is Oregon’s first blue-chip player on the defensive line in this recruiting cycle for the Ducks.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, Green is rated as the No. 300 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. He will join 3-star Tevita Pome’e and 3-star Teitum Tuioti on the DL in this class.

The commitment does not come as a major surprise for the Ducks, who have been the front-runners in his commitment for a while now, with several Crystal Ball predictions for his to choose Oregon. Now, after a successful Saturday Night Live recruiting event, the Ducks should prepare for more incoming commitments as they ramp up for the start of the 2022 season.

Film

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

TX

DL

Rivals

3

5.7

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9053

TX

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Florida Gators

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Michigan State Spartans

1

1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories