BREAKING: 4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment to Oregon
The Oregon Ducks got a massive bump in the recruiting world on Thanksgiving Day, with 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announcing his verbal commitment.
Bowens, who stands at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL. He was previously committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but de-committed back in June and opened up his recruitment once again.
This is the second commitment that Oregon got on the day. Earlier, 4-star 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark offered his verbal commitment to the Ducks as well.
Bowens has taken several visits to Eugene and developed a close relationship with Dan Lanning and the coaching staff. He now joins the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation at Oregon, which could potentially climb higher in the near future with several prospects yet to commit.
Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
TX
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9179
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Converse, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on Feb. 14, 2022
Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022
Decommitted from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas Longhorns