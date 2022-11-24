BREAKING: 4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks got a massive bump in the recruiting world on Thanksgiving Day, with 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announcing his verbal commitment.

Bowens, who stands at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL. He was previously committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but de-committed back in June and opened up his recruitment once again.

This is the second commitment that Oregon got on the day. Earlier, 4-star 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark offered his verbal commitment to the Ducks as well.

Bowens has taken several visits to Eugene and developed a close relationship with Dan Lanning and the coaching staff. He now joins the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation at Oregon, which could potentially climb higher in the near future with several prospects yet to commit.

Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on Feb. 14, 2022

Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Decommitted from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire