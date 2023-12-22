BREAKING: 4-star DL Jericho Johnson commits to Oregon Ducks

We’ve seen Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning place an outsized emphasis on developing and building up the defensive line since he got to Eugene, and there’s maybe no recruit that embodies that idea more than Jericho Johnson, who officially announced his commitment to the Ducks on Thursday.

Johnson, a 4-star prospect out of Fairfield, California, stands at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and is rated as the No. 108 overall player in the 2024 class. Johnson is also the No. 19 DL in the class, per 247Sports.

Johnson chose the Ducks over the USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies.

There are several veteran players graduating from the Ducks’ defensive line this year, so it will provide an opportunity for a lot of young guys to step up and fill the void. While Johnson has an uphill battle for playing time as one of the younger members of the group, we’ve seen under Lanning’s tutelage that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and will get playing time.

