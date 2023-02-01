BREAKING: 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ defensive secondary just got a lot better.
On Wednesday morning, 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant announced that he would officially commit to the Ducks, joining what was the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the nation prior to signing day.
Pleasant chose the Ducks over schools like USC, UCLA, Cal, and Boston College, but this was thought to be a real battle between Oregon and the Trojans in the very end.
Pleasant is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 91 player in the nation. He now joins a defensive secondary in Oregon that has a lot of young and relatively unproven players. It is unclear whether or not Pleasant will be able to crack the CB rotation as a true freshman, but he figures to be a major piece of the roster going forward.
Rodrick Pleasant’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
CA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
CB
ESPN
4
82
CA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9517
CA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Gardena, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 26, 2021
Took official visit to Eugene on November 19, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
California Golden Bears
UCLA Bruins
Boston College Eagles
