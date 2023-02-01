BREAKING: 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant commits to Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks’ defensive secondary just got a lot better.

On Wednesday morning, 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant announced that he would officially commit to the Ducks, joining what was the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the nation prior to signing day.

Pleasant chose the Ducks over schools like USC, UCLA, Cal, and Boston College, but this was thought to be a real battle between Oregon and the Trojans in the very end.

Pleasant is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 91 player in the nation. He now joins a defensive secondary in Oregon that has a lot of young and relatively unproven players. It is unclear whether or not Pleasant will be able to crack the CB rotation as a true freshman, but he figures to be a major piece of the roster going forward.

Rodrick Pleasant’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

93

CA

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

CB

ESPN

4

82

CA

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

CA

CB

247 Composite

4

0.9517

CA

CB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Gardena, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 26, 2021

  • Took official visit to Eugene on November 19, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • California Golden Bears

  • UCLA Bruins

  • Boston College Eagles

Highlights

