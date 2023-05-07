BREAKING: 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu announces commitment to Oregon

1
Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks landed another big-time player in the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday morning, with 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu announcing that he was committing to play for Dan Lanning in Eugene.

Obidegwu is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 99 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 11 CB in the nation. His addition to Oregon’s current recruiting class helps to further bolster the secondary. The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star safety Aaron Flowers, the No. 114 player and No. 8 safety in the 2024 class as well.

With the addition of Obidegwu, the Ducks now jump up to the No. 7 spot in the national rankings for 2024, with 11 commitments.

Ify Obidegwu’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

247Sports

3

88

MD

CB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9346

MD

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

MD

CB

ESPN

4

83

MD

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

91

MD

CB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

185 Pounds

Hometown

Baltimore, Maryland

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on October 13, 2022

  • Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 23, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire