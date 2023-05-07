BREAKING: 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu announces commitment to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks landed another big-time player in the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday morning, with 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu announcing that he was committing to play for Dan Lanning in Eugene.

Obidegwu is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 99 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 11 CB in the nation. His addition to Oregon’s current recruiting class helps to further bolster the secondary. The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star safety Aaron Flowers, the No. 114 player and No. 8 safety in the 2024 class as well.

With the addition of Obidegwu, the Ducks now jump up to the No. 7 spot in the national rankings for 2024, with 11 commitments.

Ify Obidegwu’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Ify Obidegwu tells me he has Committed to Oregon! The 6’2 190 CB from PG County, MD chose the Ducks over Tennessee, Ohio State, & Maryland. Ranked as a Top 100 Player in the ‘24 Class “Coach Lanning definitely has a national championship in his future… pic.twitter.com/VajieFNcnn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State 247Sports 3 88 MD CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9346 MD CB Rivals 4 5.9 MD CB ESPN 4 83 MD CB On3 Recruiting 4 91 MD CB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 185 Pounds Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 13, 2022

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 23, 2023

Story continues

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire