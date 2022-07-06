Breaking: 4-star CB Caleb Presley commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks added another massive piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday night, getting a verbal commitment from 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Washington.

Presley, who was high school teammates with 5-star Oregon OT Josh Conerly, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 CB and No. 78 overall player in the 2023 class. He trimmed his potential schools down to six, with the Ducks listed alongside Alabama, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas A&M, and Washington.

It’s not a shock, however, that Presley ended up picking the Ducks, as a slew of Crystal Ball Predictions have all come in over the past couple of weeks indicating that Oregon will be the landing spot for Presley.

With Presley’s addition to the secondary, the Ducks have done a magnificent job of bolstering their defensive backfield in this recruiting class, not to mention the 2022 class as well. Since Dan Lanning and his new coaching staff have taken over, here are the defensive backs that Oregon has added:

4-star Caleb Presley

4-star CB Cole Martin

4-star S Kodi DeCambra

4-star S Tyler Turner

3-star CB Collin Gill

4-star CB Jahlil Florence

4-star CB Jalil Tucker

4-star S Trejon Williams

4-star CB Khamari Terrell

That is a loaded secondary that, with Coach Demetrice Martin coaching them up, could easily turn into one of the strengths of the team in the coming years.

Film

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 WA CB Rivals 4 5.9 WA CB ESPN 4 83 WA CB On3 Recruiting 4 93.15 WA CB 247 Composite 4 0.9604 WA CB

Vitals

Hometown Seattle, Washington Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on November 3, 2020

VisitedOregon on June 18, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

UCLA Bruins

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Washington Huskies

