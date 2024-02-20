BREAKING: 2025 4-star RB out of DeSoto (TX) has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have now added their fourth player in the 2025 recruiting class, as 4-star running back DeSoto, Texas native Deondrae “Tiger” Riden has committed to the Aggies, becoming the first offensive playmaker to join the class.

Riden has been close to the program for quite some time, strengthening his relationship with Elko and his staff after taking an unofficial visit to College Station on Feb 3 while telling TexAgs recruiting insider Jason Howell that he would be back for another visit instead of announcing his commitment ahead of time.

During his 2023 junior season at Desoto (TX), Riden, who already displays excellent vision and footwork with incredible balance while evading defenders, produced at a high level with 137 attempts for 1,023 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

According to 247Sports, Riden is currently positioned as the 15th-ranked running back and the 33rd-ranked player in Texas. Texas A&M now has four commits in the 2025 class with Riden’s commitment, including 3-star IOL Joshua Moses, 4-star LB Kelvion Riggins and 4-star CB Deyjhon Pettaway.

