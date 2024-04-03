BREAKING: 2025 4-Star DL Landon Rink has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! On Wednesday morning, Texas A&M landed a critical commitment from 2025 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, son of former Texas DL Shane Rink. The incoming senior from Cypress, Texas, has now become the Aggies' fifth commit in the program's 2025 recruiting class.

On tape, Rink is an absolute game-wrecker at the high school level, possessing the speed, power, and versatility needed to excel at the next level. Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman likely already have a plan on how he'll be utilized within A&M's defensive scheme.

Standing at 6-2 and 270 pounds, Rink consistently dominated the defensive interior during his 2023 junior season, racking up 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Whether this type of production can translate to the next level is to be seen, but knowing that Rink is surrounded by one of the best coaching staff in terms of development is certainly a plus.

According to 247Sports, Rink is currently Texas's 65th-ranked defensive lineman and 100th-ranked player. Landon Rink is set to take his official visit to College Station on June 13.

