BREAKING: 2024 4-star WR Jordan Anderson commits to Oregon

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks didn’t have enough fun with all of the fireworks to close out the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday as the early signing period opened up. They decided to wake up on Thursday and get the show back on the road once again.

4-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson, the No. 13 WR and No. 83 overall player in the 2024 class, announced that he would be committing to the Ducks on Thursday morning. From Long Beach, California, Anderson stands at 6 feet tall, and 165 pounds. He has been on mul; tiple visits to Oregon over the past year and is obviously intrigued by what the Ducks are doing on the recruiting front.

The Ducks were able to sign 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey and 4-star WR Ashton Cozart on Wednesday, as well as adding former Alabama WR transfer Traeshon Holden earlier this month. Now they have a great start to their WR core in the 2024 class as well.

Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson tells me he has Committed to Oregon! The 6’0 160 WR from Inglewood, CA chose the Ducks over USC, Colorado, Michigan, and others. He ranks as the No. 88 Player in the ‘24 Class https://t.co/YhsVxJY4wS pic.twitter.com/E4YmV13N1D — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2022

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA WR Rivals 4 5.9 CA WR ESPN 3 76 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9560 CA WR

Vitals

Hometown Long Beach, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 165 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022

Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes

Texas Longhorns

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire