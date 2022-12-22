BREAKING: 2024 4-star WR Jordan Anderson commits to Oregon

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks didn’t have enough fun with all of the fireworks to close out the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday as the early signing period opened up. They decided to wake up on Thursday and get the show back on the road once again.

4-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson, the No. 13 WR and No. 83 overall player in the 2024 class, announced that he would be committing to the Ducks on Thursday morning. From Long Beach, California, Anderson stands at 6 feet tall, and 165 pounds. He has been on mul; tiple visits to Oregon over the past year and is obviously intrigued by what the Ducks are doing on the recruiting front.

The Ducks were able to sign 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey and 4-star WR Ashton Cozart on Wednesday, as well as adding former Alabama WR transfer Traeshon Holden earlier this month. Now they have a great start to their WR core in the 2024 class as well.

Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

CA

WR

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

WR

ESPN

3

76

CA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

CA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9560

CA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, California

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

165 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022

  • Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Washington Huskies

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • USC Trojans

  • Utah Utes

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Texas Longhorns

Highlights

