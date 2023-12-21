Breaking: 2024 4-Star LB Tyanthony Smith has flipped from Texas A&M to Texas

Through all the chaos during the early signing period on Wednesday, Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is in much better shape than many expected after the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher. New head coach Mike Elko has done an admirable job signing most of the Aggies 2024 cycle.

However, like every program, especially the Florida Gators, 2024 four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith, who has been committed to the Aggies since June 30, flipped to the Texas Longhorns after a late push from head coach Steve Sarkisian, so credit to them.

Smith, who stands at 6’1″, 205 pounds, received over 25 offers as he continued to rise in the rankings throughout his 2023 season at Jasper High School, and after the success seen from Texas standout freshman linebacker Anthony Hill, it’s no surprise that Smith chose a different collegiate path, but in the age of the transfer portal, who knows if Austin, Texas is truly his final destination.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star LB Tyanthony Smith has flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas🤘 Read: https://t.co/AhmC2NojRu pic.twitter.com/8xVelVtqvm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 21, 2023

According to On3, Smith is currently positioned as the 26th-ranked linebacker and the 54th-ranked player in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire