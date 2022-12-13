BREAKING: 2023 tight end Jackson McGohan commits to LSU

LSU entered the game late for three-star tight end Jackson McGohan from Miamisburg, Ohio, but they came on very strong. On Tuesday, McGohan announced his commitment to the Tigers.

McGohan plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6. After offering McGohan on Nov. 29, LSU brought him in for a visit on Dec. 10 to show him a day in the life of an LSU Tiger.

The Tigers have been trending as the favorite for McGohan ever since they offered him. They received two crystal ball projections (one on Dec. 5 and one on Dec. 11) and they were the favorite to land him at 97% per On3.

McGohan becomes the 24th commit of the 2023 class and the second tight end of the class, joining Mac Markway from St. Louis, Missouri. The early signing period begins on Dec. 21, so we could see a lot of these guys sign their names on the dotted line very soon.

It could be a December to remember for LSU recruiting.

