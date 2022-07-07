BREAKING: 2023 defensive back Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU

LSU’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday.

Jeremiah Hughes, a three-star cornerback from Las Vegas announced his commitment to LSU. He chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Utah and TCU.

Hughes is LSU’s third cornerback commit in the 2023 class. He joins four-star Daylen Austin and three-star Ashton Stamps.

He continues LSU’s success on the national trail. Bishop Gorman is a Catholic school that Brian Kelly likely had a relationship with from his time at Notre Dame.

The consensus rankings have Hughes as a three-star, but ESPN has him as a four-star. His’ recruitment didn’t take off until recently, and we could see him continue to rise in the rankings in the coming month as he continues to focus more on defense.

This also bodes well for LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples’ recruiting ability. Steeples is new to the college ranks and could still be getting his feet under him on the recruiting trail.

List

Which uncommitted players are likely coming to LSU?

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.