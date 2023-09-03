Breaking: 2023 3-star OT and Aggie signee Naquil Betrand has enrolled at Texas A&M and is on the football roster

Texas A&M is less than a full day removed from their 2023 season opener vs. New Mexico, drumming the Lobos 52-10 behind quarterback Conner Weigman’s five touchdowns, three of which were tossed to sophomore breakout wide receiver Noah Thomas.

During the game, some may have noticed that the 2023 three-star offensive lineman and Aggie signee Naquil Betrand was surprisingly standing on the sideline, more than a month after announcing that he would instead reclassify to the 2024 recruiting class and transfer to JP Collegiate in Matthews, North Carolina, for the 2023 football season to gain more on-field experience and sharpen his skills on the offensive line just more than a month ago on July 16.

On Sunday, TexAgs recruiting analyst Jason Howell confirmed that Betrand has, in fact, enrolled at Texas A&M and has joined the football roster for the rest of the 2023 season and beyond, further adding to Aggie’s offensive line depth after an impressive performance on Saturday night.

Betrand, according to 247Sports, is ranked as the 33rd offensive tackle and the 8th-ranked player in Pennsylvania; he committed to Texas A&M last August and signed with the program in December. Standing at 6-6 and 350 pounds, Betrand possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to thrive at the next level, though, like any player at his level, development is needed to see playing time down the line or even this season.

