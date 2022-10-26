BREAKING: 2022-2023 Michigan football schedule revealed
Michigan football has played seven games during the 2022 season, but it’s never too early to start planning for 2023.
On Wednesday afternoon, Big Ten Network aired a special to release the 2023 Big Ten football schedules for every team in the conference.
It was announced that the Big Ten would keep the same divisions for one more season and then things would change once USC and UCLA come over the year after.
We have known for a while which three nonconference teams the Wolverines would be facing. But other than the usual East division, it was unclear which foes the maize and blue may play from the opposite division.
We now know that Nebraska, Minnesota, and Purdue will be the crossover games.
The Wolverines will have seven home games and five road games in 2023.
You can see the entire schedule below.
Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina
Sept. 9 vs. UNLV
Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers
Sept. 30 at Nebraska
Oct. 7 at Minnesota
Oct. 14 vs. Indiana
Oct. 21 at Michigan State
Oct. 28 bye week
Nov. 4 vs. Purdue
Nov. 11 at Penn State
Nov. 18 at Maryland
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State
Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game
