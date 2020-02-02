Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior quarterback recruit Justin Lynch (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) headed out to make an unofficial visit to Temple today, and Lynch is now on the way back home from Philadelphia verbally committed to the Temple Owls and head coach Rod Carey.

"I visited Temple today," Lynch said. "I really like the offense at Temple. When I got to campus it was really mind-blowing seeing the facilities and all of the good stuff they have to offer."

Lynch, who was drawing multiple colleges looks this winter along with already holding offers from NIU, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Brown also pointed towards his relationship with the coaching staff at Temple as another factor in his decision.

"The coached at Temple are great guys and I have a good relationship with them. Temple was the first school to offer and the overall energy they bring to the table is amazing."

Loyalty also played a factor in Lynch's decision.

"Temple was the first school to offer me. They are the first school to give me a shot to play at the next level so that loyalty for me was also important."

Lynch who last season led the Caravan to the 2019 Class 7A IHSA state title and an undefeated 14-0 season discussed why he made his college decision this early, with a little less than 10 months remaining until he can officially sign a Letter of Intent.

"When I got to Temple I just had a feeling inside me about how great the school is and the football program, and I couldn't miss out on Temple so I committed

Breaking: 2021 Mount Carmel QB Lynch commits to Temple originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago