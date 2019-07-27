LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

1:08 - Paul Perillo joins Kyle Draper and Tom Giles to discuss what he saw at Day 2 of Patriots training camp, including what he thinks the absence of Tom Brady will mean.

4:49 - Phil Perry and Tom Curran join us from Gillette. They break down some of the tougher moments for rookie N'Keal Harry at Day 2 of camp.

11:20 - It's (hopefully) playoff time, so Tom Giles and Kyle Draper discuss who will have the bigger playoff push, the Revs, or the Sox?

Breakfast Podcast, July 27, 2019: Tom Brady rests on Day 2 of Patriots training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston