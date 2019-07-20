Breakfast Pod: Tyreek Hill not suspended by the NFL, David Price struggles in loss to Orioles

Tyreek Hill avoids an NFL suspension. Albert Breer weighs in on why the NFL didn't come down hard on him. David Price is pounded by the Orioles. Did his feud with Dennis Eckersley play a role?

1:00 - Tyreek Hill will not be suspended by the NFL. Albert Breer joins Early Edition to discuss why the NFL made that decision.

6:30 - David Price struggled giving up six runs against the Orioles last night. Did his feud with Dennis Eckersley impact his game? Our BST crew debates

14:00 - Will Tacko Fall make the team? Did the 76ers tamper with Al Horford? Chris Forsberg and Adam Himmelsbach give us their answers.

