Breakfast Pod: Will the Red Sox trade Mookie Betts this winter?

What's Mookie's future in Boston? What's the future of the Patriots at QB and defensive coordinator and what's up with new Raider Antonio Brown?

1:12 - John Tomase joins BST to react to the report that the Red Sox may be listening to trade offers for Mookie Betts this winter

5:21 - Paul Perillo stops by BST to talk with Tom Curran and DJ Bean about the impressive performance by the Patriots defense against the Lions Thursday night. They get into the impact new coach Jerod Mayo may have had on the performance.

11:33 - Adam Jones and DJ Bean go around the NFL to discuss some of the latest stories including the report that Antonio Brown told the Raiders he will not play this season if he can't wear his old helmet.

