Some takeaways from the Patriots' first three preseason games: a dominant defense, an up-and-coming rookie backup QB and Tom Brady's reluctance to go to young receivers.

1:11 - Tom Curran joins BST to discuss the success of the Patriots defense over these first three preseason games. The crew also gets into if we're starting to see some pieces being put into place for the next phase of the dynasty - specifically if Jarrett Stidham will in fact be the Tom Brady's successor.

8:31 - Andy Hart and Curran discuss the chemistry issues Brady and Jakobi Meyers seemed to be having Thursday night and if this is going to be a continuing problem for TB12 with young receivers.

Breakfast Pod: The Patriots defense has been awfully impressive originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston