Breakfast Pod: Josh Gordon is back with Patriots. How can he help?

Josh Gordon will be back with the Patriots catching passes from Tom Brady this season, but can they rely on him with his history?

1:38 - With the news breaking Friday that Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL, Tom Curran and Ben Volin give their initial reactions.

6:57 - Phil Perry and Jim Murray discuss whether or not the Patriots can rely on Josh Gordon's return based on his track record of missing games and facing suspensions.

10:59 - DJ Bean and Phil Perry preview the Patriots second preseason game vs. the Titans, keying in on the pressure on Jarrett Stidham and wondering just how much Tom Brady will play.

