Breakfast with the Buffs in Boulder: USC-Colorado is a Fox Big Noon Saturday game

Breakfast football will be a regular part of life for USC fans in the Big Ten. When the Trojans visit Ohio State or Michigan or Penn State in future years, they will play on Fox Big Noon Saturday at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

The Trojans, in their last year as a Pac-12 member, had to agree to an earlybird kickoff with the Colorado Buffaloes if they were going to appear on Fox Big Noon Saturday against Deion Sanders. They agreed, and so it is now official: USC at Colorado on September 30 will be a breakfast football game. The game will air at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and will start just after 10 a.m. on site in Boulder, Colorado, at Folsom Field.

This is smart by USC. The Trojans need to get used to these early kickoffs. Lincoln Riley and his staff need to learn how to adjust to body-clock games, figuring out what works in terms of preparation and planning.

This will be Colorado’s third Big Noon Saturday game of the month of September, a clear sign of how much publicity and exposure Colorado has generated as a result of having Coach Prime on the sidelines. CU is the big story in college football this year. Television networks can’t get enough of him. You’ll want to follow Buffaloes Wire for complete Colorado coverage.

Let’s see how USC and Colorado fans, and other college football fans, are reacting to this news that USC will play a body-clock game early in the morning:

THE NEWS

FOR THE RECORD

If you're curious: Pac-12 TV selection policy states that opponents must agree to kickoffs prior to 11 am local. USC signed off on breakfast in Boulder. Credit the Trojans. https://t.co/QdpBdyK5v5 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 18, 2023

IT'S MORE COMPLICATED THAN THIS

USC's season thus far: -Two games on a network no one can watch

-A game kicking at 10:30 at night on the East Coast

-A game kicking at 9:00 in the morning on the West Coast Really getting the Full Experience on their way out the door — College Football Lounge (@CFBLounge) September 18, 2023

CONFIDENCE IN USC

The game will be over by noon local time. Make your lunch reservations in Boulder. — The Natural (@OrangeBeaverYNK) September 18, 2023

PUBLICITY WILL BE GREATER

We agreed to this time. Anytime, anywhere! Lot more Middle US / East Coast eyeballs will be on this one ✌️ https://t.co/qdZzwFLeDA — Fight On usc (@Fight_On_usc6) September 18, 2023

AMEN

I seriously don’t understand why people are upset about this? They complain when the games are 7:30 kick, and complain when they are 9am kick. Is there literally only 1 time slot people will be happy with? Anytime, anywhere indeed! LFG! ✌️ — FeveredMind (@Fevered_Mind) September 18, 2023

MEANWHILE

Welp looks like I'm not gonna get to watch Cal anymore this season. Thanks @Pac12Network. The ACC can't come soon enough, can't wait for a real conference. https://t.co/KUYx1i6ixk — Steve 🦈 (@no_treefiddy) September 18, 2023

BIG TEN PERSPECTIVE

With USC/Colorado at Big Noon on Fox, this could change Nebraska/Michigan KO. (Tho BTN would love* this game.) https://t.co/LwCreyaclV — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 18, 2023

THE RIGHT MENTALITY

LOL

This favors CU with Altitude already being a factor, now, internal time adjustments that are unnatural biologically…Trojans by 30🤷🏽‍♂️✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/r2BctIAYBO — FactsOverFeelings (@LakersAARP) September 18, 2023

IT'S A FOX GAME, AND FOX LIKES BIG NOON SATURDAY

Lol what in the world is wrong with the schedule makers?! Putting this game on at 3:30 EST would’ve been fine, but making it a morning game for the west coast just because you want it on big noon kickoff is crazy. https://t.co/hppgIqpkiO — Cliff B (@CBurns20) September 18, 2023

NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE REALIZE THIS

The brand is Big Noon not Big 3pm https://t.co/BZpkopOgtY — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) September 18, 2023

THAT'S THE SPIRIT

We get to embarrass PrimeTime and his squad first thing in the morning #fighton ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/Mh4dGXfUg9 — 🇧🇿Stefan🇧🇿 (@laker72289) September 18, 2023

MEMORIES

The last and only time I attended a 9:00am PT kickoff was 1992 USC vs Oklahoma at Norman. It was early tailgating w w OU Club. USC 20 OU 10 #FightOn ✌🏽 — Howard Mationg (@howiemationg) September 18, 2023

SOME PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THIS

Should get use to this in the B1G — Nico (@USC_Nico) September 18, 2023

POSITIVE VIBES

USC playing at noon as a east coast fan is the greatest thing ever!!!!! — Tim Johnson (@tmj583) September 18, 2023

CHUCKLE

What time do you think @ChrisNTrevino gets to the stadium that day? 3 am? — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 18, 2023

WAKEY WAKEY!

USC players waking up for their 9am PST kickoff at Colorado pic.twitter.com/QxIpidXtPQ https://t.co/vtGOCLoXQT — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 18, 2023

ISLAND TIME!

Me at a bar in Hawaii watching the game at 6 am pic.twitter.com/rQO1Ptovo1 — Daveeeee (@DMOV3DAVE) September 18, 2023

BUCKLE UP!

LOL fun times https://t.co/YW5ddJnZ2c — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 18, 2023

THIS IS A REALLY GOOD POINT

It is going to be interesting to see #USC handle the whiplash of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff one week and a 9:00 a.m. kickoff the next. Especially with both games on the road. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 18, 2023

