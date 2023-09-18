Advertisement
Breaking News:

Michigan State informs Mel Tucker he will be fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Breakfast with the Buffs in Boulder: USC-Colorado is a Fox Big Noon Saturday game

Matt Zemek
·5 min read

Breakfast football will be a regular part of life for USC fans in the Big Ten. When the Trojans visit Ohio State or Michigan or Penn State in future years, they will play on Fox Big Noon Saturday at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

The Trojans, in their last year as a Pac-12 member, had to agree to an earlybird kickoff with the Colorado Buffaloes if they were going to appear on Fox Big Noon Saturday against Deion Sanders. They agreed, and so it is now official: USC at Colorado on September 30 will be a breakfast football game. The game will air at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and will start just after 10 a.m. on site in Boulder, Colorado, at Folsom Field.

This is smart by USC. The Trojans need to get used to these early kickoffs. Lincoln Riley and his staff need to learn how to adjust to body-clock games, figuring out what works in terms of preparation and planning.

This will be Colorado’s third Big Noon Saturday game of the month of September, a clear sign of how much publicity and exposure Colorado has generated as a result of having Coach Prime on the sidelines. CU is the big story in college football this year. Television networks can’t get enough of him. You’ll want to follow Buffaloes Wire for complete Colorado coverage.

Let’s see how USC and Colorado fans, and other college football fans, are reacting to this news that USC will play a body-clock game early in the morning:

THE NEWS

FOR THE RECORD

IT'S MORE COMPLICATED THAN THIS

CONFIDENCE IN USC

PUBLICITY WILL BE GREATER

AMEN

MEANWHILE

BIG TEN PERSPECTIVE

THE RIGHT MENTALITY

LOL

IT'S A FOX GAME, AND FOX LIKES BIG NOON SATURDAY

NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE REALIZE THIS

THAT'S THE SPIRIT

MEMORIES

SOME PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THIS

POSITIVE VIBES

CHUCKLE

WAKEY WAKEY!

ISLAND TIME!

BUCKLE UP!

THIS IS A REALLY GOOD POINT

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire