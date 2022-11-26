A breakdown of where the Vikings units rank after 11 games

The Minnesota Vikings sit at 9-2 going into week 13 and they are feeling really good about their chances down the stretch.

Not everybody shares that sentiment, however. A lot of analysts believe that the Vikings are not what their record says they are. In my opinion, that narrative isn’t fair and is a relatively lazy one at that.

To further get a better sense of what this team is and how they rank, I took a look at how their units rank across the league.

Pass offense

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

240.7 YPG-7th

PFF: 71.8-11th

DVOA: -0.3-23rd

The Vikings’ passing offense has been less consistent than in previous years, but way more opportunistic. The fourth-quarter comebacks have significantly made an impact on the passing yards and PFF grade, but DVOA, a metric designed to predict future success, isn’t convinced of the sustainability of the unit. It’s understandable to not fully buy into the team, but 23rd in the league is quite the outlier.

Rush offense

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook (4) against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

99.4 YPG-25th

PFF: 80.3-16th

DVOA: -0.5-13th

The Vikings rushing attack has been inconsistent this season but the big touchdown runs by Dalvin Cook have been a major factor in not seeing their rankings lower. It also hasn’t helped that Cook has looked like he has lost that next-level gear that has made him such a dynamic back

Scoring offense

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell celebrates the win after the game against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

23.8 PPG-11th

The Vikings’ offense has been good so far this season. They have found a way to score 23+ points in each of their wins this season. They are scoring slightly less than the 25.0 PPG than they did last year, but they are playing better defense and consistency is more important than overall points.

Pass defense

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepts a Josh Allen pass in the end zone. The Vikings came from behind to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime.

276.1 YPG-32nd

PFF Pass rush: 73.8-11th

PFF Coverage: 59.1 21st

DVOA: 10.8%-19th

The Vikings pass defense has been interesting to say the least. They have allowed the most yards per game to their opponent and consistently let players catch the ball shallow and they usually get yards after the catch to amplify that. Where the Vikings have been successful is with their pass rush. Za’Darius Smith leads the league in pressures per PFF and Danielle Hunter is in the top 10. That has helped stabilize the Vikings pass defense.

Rush defense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Tay Gowan (31) defends during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

114.6 YPG-13th

PFF: 85.3-2nd

DVOA: -8.2%-13th

The Vikings have been good at defending the run and PFF thinks they are among the best in doing so. They have been better as of late as well, allowing only 45 yards on the ground this past Thursday against the New England Patriots. The return of Dalvin Tomlinson presumably against the New York Jets will be a big addition to the run defense.

Scoring defense

Vikings Patrick Peterson celebrates as Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field. Minnesota scored when Allen didn’t handle the snap at the goal line and the Vikings recovered the ball in the end zone.

23.4 PPG-21st

The Vikings’ defense overall has had stretches of brilliance and others where you question literally everything. The reality is this: they are dealing with injuries and don’t have the players to run the scheme being installed by Ed Donatell yet to begin with. They have figured it out in critical stretches and have played well against top-tier quarterbacks and offenses. Next year, the defense will be able to not have to worry about a full install but rather tweaking things and bringing in more personnel.

