Breakdown of the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft is typically a suspense-filled event, but the 2023 iteration stands as one of the more unpredictable sessions in league history.

The first pick should come as no surprise as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers. The next two picks by the Houston Texans were within reason as the team chose Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama edge Will Anderson.

From there came the surprises, and there were a handful of them. One of the bigger storylines wasn’t who saw his name drafted but one player who left the day undrafted.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was expected to be an early pick on Thursday night, perhaps as high as the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4. Unfortunately for the passer with a strong arm and dynamic traits, his on-field production wasn’t enough to command an early draft pick.

Here are thoughts on the draft’s first 10 picks.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

It comes as no surprise that the top quarterback goes to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 pick. Young is a slam dunk pick for the team. Despite his lack of height, field awareness is perhaps his greatest strength.

Houston Texas - CJ Stroud

Stroud was the second best quarterback in the draft, and Houston needed a signal caller. It’s uncertain how Stroud will fare in Houston, but the pick is a reasonable move for the franchise.

Houston Texans - Will Anderson

An excellent player and a big time pickup for Houston, who traded up to secure two top three picks. Anderson is one of the safer picks in the draft with a high ceiling to excite fans.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

Richardson has the measurable athleticism, but is a high risk pick. The Colts are swinging for the fence and hoping their next quarterback can put it all together.

Seattle Seahawks - Devon Witherspoon

No. 5 feels high for Witherspoon, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows what he wants from defensive backs. We’ll see how he pans out in Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals - Paris Johnson Jr

Arizona gets a great player in left tackle Paris Johnson, who has been consistently great at Ohio State. We’ll see how much he helps the Cardinals in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson

Wilson falls further than some expected, but there are worse outcomes than being drafted No. 7 overall. The massive defensive lineman from Texas Tech will look to help bring the Raiders back into contention.

Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson

There are legitimate concerns about a running back’s ability to sustain a long career. Albeit, the Falcons could be getting five years of the NFL’s best at running back plus elite receiving ability. Atlanta made perhaps the most intriguing pick of the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter

The Eagles love defensive linemen from Georgia. Jalen Carter become the next Bulldog to join the team and could have a tremendous impact. Philadelphia appears to be defensive-minded following its Super Bowl loss.

Chicago Bears - Darnell Wright

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has help along the offensive line with Darnell Wright from Tennessee. It’s hard to find fault with the move for the Bears at pick No. 10.

