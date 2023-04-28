Breakdown of the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft is typically a suspense-filled event, but the 2023 iteration stands as one of the more unpredictable sessions in league history.

The first pick should come as no surprise as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers. The next two picks by the Houston Texans were within reason as the team chose Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama edge Will Anderson.

From there came the surprises, and there were a handful of them. One of the bigger storylines wasn’t who saw his name drafted but one player who left the day undrafted.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was expected to be an early pick on Thursday night, perhaps as high as the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4. Unfortunately for the passer with a strong arm and dynamic traits, his on-field production wasn’t enough to command an early draft pick.

Here are thoughts on the draft’s first 10 picks.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Bryce Young is surprised with proud messages from three influential people in his life — his mom, dad and Nick Saban.#NFLDraft @_bryce_young @panthers pic.twitter.com/vA6zFngSu6 — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

It comes as no surprise that the top quarterback goes to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 pick. Young is a slam dunk pick for the team. Despite his lack of height, field awareness is perhaps his greatest strength.

Houston Texas - CJ Stroud

Ryan Day and CJ Stroud celebrate what is now the highest pick ever for an Ohio State QB. Number 2 overall for number 7. pic.twitter.com/wFSO1cf6ku — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) April 28, 2023

Stroud was the second best quarterback in the draft, and Houston needed a signal caller. It’s uncertain how Stroud will fare in Houston, but the pick is a reasonable move for the franchise.

Story continues

Houston Texans - Will Anderson

H-Town! I couldn't be more ready to join the Texans family. It's time to get to work 💪 #WeAreTexans 🤝 @HoustonTexans #NFLDraft Check out my 1st Panini Instant Rookie card here! #PaniniNFT #RatedRookie https://t.co/ki8cfYFgOL pic.twitter.com/RMgLdjpX2d — William Anderson jr 🏈 (@will_anderson28) April 28, 2023

An excellent player and a big time pickup for Houston, who traded up to secure two top three picks. Anderson is one of the safer picks in the draft with a high ceiling to excite fans.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

The Colts are drafting Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th pick, per @AlbertBreer He’s bigger than Cam and has the highest QB vertical ever 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5qhJUzYMcz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Richardson has the measurable athleticism, but is a high risk pick. The Colts are swinging for the fence and hoping their next quarterback can put it all together.

Seattle Seahawks - Devon Witherspoon

Seattle #Seahawks fans meet your new CB Devon Witherspoon My favorite clip ever #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OWKrFX73NQ — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) April 28, 2023

No. 5 feels high for Witherspoon, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows what he wants from defensive backs. We’ll see how he pans out in Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals - Paris Johnson Jr

Arizona selects Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr 6th overall ONE QB hit allowed in his career💪 pic.twitter.com/wmsjy4wvV1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023

Arizona gets a great player in left tackle Paris Johnson, who has been consistently great at Ohio State. We’ll see how much he helps the Cardinals in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson

Wilson falls further than some expected, but there are worse outcomes than being drafted No. 7 overall. The massive defensive lineman from Texas Tech will look to help bring the Raiders back into contention.

Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson

In his first press conference as a Falcon, Bijan Robinson is already talking about the work he wants to do in the community "I want those people to see me as a guy that brings positivity" @Bijan5Robinson | #DirtyBirds📷 pic.twitter.com/OLNM84VXGf — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) April 28, 2023

There are legitimate concerns about a running back’s ability to sustain a long career. Albeit, the Falcons could be getting five years of the NFL’s best at running back plus elite receiving ability. Atlanta made perhaps the most intriguing pick of the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter and Roger Goodell got their own handshake? 😂🤝 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/kHsB6kONm5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

The Eagles love defensive linemen from Georgia. Jalen Carter become the next Bulldog to join the team and could have a tremendous impact. Philadelphia appears to be defensive-minded following its Super Bowl loss.

Chicago Bears - Darnell Wright

The best defender in the draft calling now Bears OT Darnell Wright “legit” is stuff you like to hear. Video credit @Nate_Flint pic.twitter.com/8ggx0yDRSV — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) April 28, 2023

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has help along the offensive line with Darnell Wright from Tennessee. It’s hard to find fault with the move for the Bears at pick No. 10.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire