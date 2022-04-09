A breakdown of Kevin Na's five putts on the 16th hole Saturday at Augusta National

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Na
    Kevin Na
    Professional golfer

Kevin Na hit the green in one at the par-3 16th on Saturday at the Masters, and walked away with a 6.

Na five-putted the hole for a triple bogey. And it went like this:

Putt 1: From 42 feet to 12 feet past the hole

Putt 2: From 12 feet to 47 feet past the hole (see below)

Putt 3: From 47 feet to 5 feet short

Putt 4: From 5 feet to 2 feet past the hole

Putt 5: Made

Na shot 7-over 79 to drop from 2 under par, at the start of the round, to 5 over.

Recommended Stories