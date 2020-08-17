Breakdown: What happened to Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney on final lap

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course had plenty of firsts and memorable moments, including a sprint to the finish following a late caution that saw a topsy-turvy final few laps with plenty of movement in the running order.

We analyzed the running position of the final three, then used our Compare tool in Race Center and footage from in-car cameras shown on NASCAR Drive to paint a fuller picture. Here’s some of the significant movement over the final three laps at Daytona.

NASCAR Drive: Use compare tool

Bubba Wallace

Lap 63: 8

Lap 64: 9

Lap 65: 25

Note: As you can see in the video above, Wallace’s top-10 run was spoiled on the final lap. Shortly after crossing the start/finish line after the white flag dropped, Wallace led a tight pack of five cars into the first turn. In tight quarters, Joey Logano nudged Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet from behind, sending Bowman into Wallace’s No. 43, which took a spin way off course. There was not significant damage and Wallace continued the race, but lost 16 positions.

He damn sure tried to win it from 10th into 1 on the last lap👌🏾 https://t.co/cExNIEZRhF — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 16, 2020

Ryan Blaney

Lap 63: 19

Lap 64: 24

Lap 65: 31

Note: Blaney’s final lap was undone after he missed the frontstretch chicane (shown in the GIF below), which forced a stop-and-go penalty on the track. The 31st-place finish was especially disappointing after running in the top 10 most of the day. In fact, 31st was the worst Blaney had run in the entire race — and it’s where he finished.

View photos Blaney Last Lap More

Brad Keselowski; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Lap 63: 18; 11

Lap 64: 17; 15

Lap 65: 13; 16

Note: Keselowski and Stenhouse Jr. were the other drivers to gain or lose five spots over the final three laps — with Keselowski gaining five and Stenhouse Jr. losing five. Below is a graphic from the Compare tool.