Breakdown of FCS champions

(Stats Perform) - Schools with NCAA Division I FCS championships since the playoffs began in 1978:

8 - North Dakota State (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017-19)

6 - Georgia Southern (1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2000)

4 - Youngstown State (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997)

3 - Appalachian State (2005, 2006, 2007)

2 - Eastern Kentucky (1979, 1982), James Madison (2004, 2016), Marshall (1992, 1996) and Montana (1995, 2001)

1 - Boise State (1980), Delaware (2003), Eastern Washington (2010), Florida A&M (1978), Furman (1988), Idaho State (1981), Massachusetts (1998), Montana State (1984), Northeast Louisiana (1987), Richmond (2008), Southern Illinois (1983), Villanova (2009) and Western Kentucky (2002)