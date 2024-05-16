Here is a breakdown of Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule; don’t look for another 12-5 season

The storylines for the Dallas Cowboys 2024 season have been well chronicled.

Coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff are in the last year of their contracts with a challenge of getting to at least to the NFC Championship game or not be retained.

Dak Prescott, also in the last year of his contract, must finally prove himself in the postseason to potentially continue on as the team’s franchise quarterback on a new deal.

It comes with the specter of a 28-year drought since their last Super Bowl title in 1996 and a disillusioned fan base hanging over their heads.

With the official release of the 2024 NFL schedule on Wednesday, it is now finally known when and where it will all play out.

And the Cowboys will be front and center as usual with seven prime-time games and nine games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It won’t be a fourth straight 12-5 season. Look for the Cowboys to finish 10-7 and then let the fate of the future of the franchise be decided in the playoffs.

Here a breakdown of the Cowboys 2024 schedule:

Sept. 8: at Browns | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton will get welcomed to the NFL by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns are tough at home. Loss

Sept. 15: vs. Saints | Noon | FOX

The Saints fans will be out in force but the absence of Sean Payton and Drew Brees take some steam out of this rivalry and matchup. Win

Sept. 22 vs. Ravens | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

The top two finishers in the 2023 most valuable player voting meet head to head in Lamar Jackson vs. Dak Prescott. But can the Cowboys stop the run and Derrick Henry, who they passed on in free agency. Loss

Sept. 26: at Giants | TNF | 7:15 p.m. | Prime video

Giants coach Brian Daboll is 0-4 against the Cowboys and Dallas has won six straight in the series. What will be different in 2024? Win

Oct. 6: at Steelers | SNF| 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Mike McCarthy is headed back to his hometown for first time as Cowboys coach. But the featured match up is Micah Parsons vs. T.J. Watt. Win

Oct. 13: vs. Lions | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Detroit is hoping for a little payback from last season’s controversial loss at AT&T Stadium. Will they trick themselves and the officials again? Loss

Oct. 20 Bye

Oct. 27: at 49ers | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

The Cowboys must find a way to solve the 49ers if they hope to reach their postseason goals. It will have to be January. Loss

Nov. 3: at Falcons | Noon | FOX

Consider this the soft spot in the Cowboys following the 49ers game and a showdown against the Eagles. Should be fun trip to Atlanta and easy win. Win

Nov. 10: vs. Eagles | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

The Cowboys and Eagles continue swap supremacy in the division. But Dak Prescott has pretty much owned Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Win

Nov. 18 vs. Texans | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

The much anticipated Lone Star State showdown against the upstart Texans and their rising QB C.J. Stroud is a prime-time affair. This will be the time the Texans takeover. Loss

L

Nov. 24: at Commanders | Noon | FOX

The Cowboys get a nice reunion with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and three former players who joined him in free agency. Still the same Commanders. Win

Nov. 28: vs. Giants | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

It continues to be the same old Giants for the Cowboys until further notice. Look for the Cowboys to get their third straight win on Thanksgiving Day. Win

Dec. 9: Bengals | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

The last time Joe Burrow came to AT&T Stadium he lost to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Look for a different outcome this time. Loss

Dec. 15: at Panthers | Noon | FOX

This only thing in question in Carolina is what will Jerry Jones do to upset the Panthers owner this year after making Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor announcement on his home field a year ago. Win

Dec. 22: vs. Buccaneers | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Baker Mayfield had a nice bounce back season for the Buccaneers. But this Tampa Bay defense will be no match for Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Win

Dec. 29: at Philadelphia | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

This will likely be a showdown for the NFC East title. No team has repeated since since Eagles in 2004. And Cowboys and Eagles have alternated titles since 2001. Loss

Jan. 4/5: vs. Commanders | TBD

Playoffs positioning and division title should be on the line for the Cowboys in the regular season final. Can former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn play the spoiler? Win