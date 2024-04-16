Breakdown of the current Gophers men’s basketball roster

The Gophers men’s basketball roster has undergone significant changes since the end of the 2023-24 season.

Of the 13 total scholarship players, Minnesota has had five players — of varying levels of importance — enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-March, while five other players have said they will return to next year’s squad.

The U has two departing seniors and two incoming freshmen, so while setting aside one scholarship for Cam Christie, the U now has five vacant scholarships available for incoming players.

The Gophers are actively pursuing players via the portal, with 6-foot-8 Canisius junior forward Frank Mitchell visiting the U this week. He was a big rebounder a season ago, averaging 11.6 boards, along with 12.1 points across 31 games.

Here’s a breakdown of where the current Gophers roster stands as of Tuesday morning:

Starters

Returning: 3

All-Big Ten forward Dawson Garcia returns for his senior season. Point guard Elijah Hawkins and shooting guard Mike Mitchell Jr., also will be back in the fold for their final season in 2024-25.

To-be-determined: 1

Wing Cam Christie said Friday he will explore the NBA draft process, while maintaining his eligibility for his sophomore season at the U this fall. His return to Minnesota is up in the air.

Exiting: 1

Center Pharrel Payne, from Park of Cottage Grove, said March 28 he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. The developing post player is the most damaging of the five to say they are out.

Role players

Returning: 1

Sixth man Parker Fox said Friday he plans to return for 2024-25, his seventh collegiate season. After getting healthy, the Mahtomedi native was a spark plug off the bench last winter.

Exiting: 2

Sophomores Braeden Carrington and Josh Ola-Joseph — both from Brooklyn Park — also said in late March they will go into the portal to play elsewhere next winter.

Bench

Returning: 1

Forward Kayden Betts played in only eight games last season, but the Colorado native will stick with the U for his redshirt sophomore season. If he develops, he could be a contributor.

Exiting: 2

Forwards Kris Keinys and Isaiah Ihnen, who rarely played last season, also entered the portal. The foreign players’ exits primarily free up two scholarship spots.

Young and old

Incoming: 2

Point guard Isaac Asuma of Cherry, Minn., and forward Grayson Grove of Alexandria, Minn., are high school players joining the U this summer. Asuma is more likely of the pair to be in the rotation next year.

Outgoing: 2

Center Jack Wilson and forward Will Ramberg of Grand Marais are set to leave the U after their senior seasons. Neither contributed much on the court a season ago.

