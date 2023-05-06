Breakdown, analysis of the Eagles’ 2023 undrafted free agent class

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, and after some key signings and tryout invites, the Eagles roster sits at 89 players ahead of Day 2 of the team’s rookie minicamp.

Howie Roseman has been open about previous undrafted free agent classes, with several big-named stars holding second-day draft grades.

Philadelphia officially welcomed seven new members to their roster with their 2023 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent signed to the training camp roster won’t be reduced to just that group of players.

One week after the draft, the team announced the signings of 9 undrafted rookies ahead of the minicamp.

Philadelphia led all teams with $1.8 million spent the previous year in post-draft contracts, and Howie Roseman is one of the biggest spenders after the draft annually.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve had game action with Philadelphia include Reed Blankenship, Britain Covey, Josh Jobe, Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

Here’s a breakdown and analysis of the nine undrafted free agents.

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson



Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Breakdown: Ngata saw action in 45 games with 25 starts through his four-year tenure at Clemson. He compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span.

How he fits with the Eagles: Standing 6’ 3’’. At 217 pounds, Ngata offers Philadelphia elite size and decent athleticism.

He won’t separate from opposing defenders, but Ngata is a smooth pass-catcher and a player to watch.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day

Breakdown: A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

How he fits with the Eagles: A star and high-profile prospect, Ricks offers a dazzling pedigree with inconsistent results. He could be a key contributor if he can tap into that potential while learning from Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Breakdown: The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

How he fits: The Georgia native is an intriguing prospect, potential contributor, and asset that could flourish under Jeff Stoutland.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: The Kansas State punter/kicker didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Zentner spent time at Butler Community College before joining Kansas State University. He was a punter/kicker, making 11 field goals and recording a season-long 72-yard punt.

How he fits: Zentner will compete with Arryn Siposs for the Eagles’ punter spot.

Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football

Breakdown: The NAIA standout played two basketball seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

How he fits: A raw but talented athlete, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive line offers intriguing size as a developmental prospect.

Colorado ,TE, Brady Russell



Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

Breakdown: The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Russell played in 42 career games at Colorado, logging 67 career catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

How he fits: Russell is 6-3, 250 pounds, and offers intriguing athleticism and size.

LSU, CB, Mekhi Garner

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: Howie Roseman is bringing another big SEC cornerback to minicamps and the undrafted free class. Garner played at Navarro College for one season, then Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

How he fits: The 6-foot-2, 212-pound corner started every game in his lone season at LSU, leading the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He has elite size for a cornerback and could be a candidate for a switch to the STAR position or a more hybrid role.

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: Haselwood is the one player to watch. A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green. Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

How he fits: At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the Georgia native led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense. Haselwood offers elite size and pedigree.

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren

caption id=”attachment_687589″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>



221119 Msu Indiana 122a

Breakdown: The Michigan State linebacker offers dynamic size and athletic ability.

How he fits: A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

VanSumeren can claim a roster spot at the Eagles’ weakest position group.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

