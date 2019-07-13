Thomas De Gendt: I’m a domestique for 50 per cent of the races and the other 50 per cent I’m some sort of lone wolf

Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt won stage one at this year's Volta a Catalunya from a break - 2019 Getty Images

In football they were called liberos – those supremely talented individuals able to glide effortlessly between defence and midfield where, as playmakers, they pulled the strings and dictated the flow of the game, before chipping in with the odd, often spectacular, goal.

Though long since vanquished to the libraries of time, grainy images of a marauding Franz Beckenbauer, even now over 40 years after Der Kaiser made his final appearance for West Germany, somehow remain burned into the collective consciousnesses of students of football.

Not so Thomas De Gendt, the 32-year-old who rides for Lotto-Soudal.

“I played football for about four years. It was fun to play, but it wasn’t interesting enough and I wasn’t that good at it,” De Gendt explains. “I was around nine or 10 year’s old and decided I wanted to take the cycling a little more seriously and so I stopped playing football.”

Sat at home with Telegraph Sport during the close season De Gendt is relaxed, but serious. It’s a serious business this cycling here in the homeland of Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck where the sport continues to dominate the brutal, often bleak and unforgiving, landscape.

Despite having eschewed the warmer climes of Monaco, where team-mate and friend Tim Wellens now lives and trains, for the austere environs of East Flanders, one gets the impression De Gendt’s heart lies not on the cobbles or bergs of Belgium, but over the border in France and beyond. In fact, the rider from Sint-Niklaas appears emotionally detached from the Tour of Flanders, a race that despite holding more importance for Belgians over the grand tours, he has started just twice.

Since joining the WorldTour in 2011 De Gendt has preferred to make a name for himself in Italy, France or Spain. Of the 14 wins on his palmarès, just one – a stage at the Tour de Wallonie – was on home turf.

It was on French soil, too, where De Gendt first realised where the road would take him. Where he discovered his strengths and crafted his trade: his métier.

“The year I first rode with Vacansoleil-DCM [in 2011] was the first time I was able to ride at Paris-Nice, Tour de Suisse and the bigger WorldTour races. I started the year at the Tour Down Under, but Paris-Nice was my first big race and I won my first stage on the opening day.

“When I was younger I supported Tom Steels who is from my area of Waasland, but the only rider I ever really looked up to was Jens Voigt because of his aggressive style of racing. I followed Jens Voigt on the opening day at Paris-Nice and Jérémy Roy came with us. We caught the early break around 40km from the line before I eventually went on to win. I soon realised that I could win from a break like this.

“I did it again at the Tour de Suisse where I was in a breakaway with Andy Schleck – that stage was a mountain-top finish. I had a one-minute advantage on him at the beginning of the climb and managed to stay away from him. I soon realised I had more chance of winning from getting into a breakaway than winning from the bunch.”

De Gendt (right) got into more breakaways – 26 – than any other rider in the 2018 WorldTour Credit: Getty Images

Since those wins at Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse, De Gendt has carved out a reputation as being one of the best breakaway riders in the peloton, a reputation he is fiercely proud of.

“I think I was in more breakaways than any other rider in the peloton last year,” De Gendt explains before correcting his interrogator who suggests he was in 20 of them in 2018. “I think I was in 23 breaks last season – I keep track of them here on my phone. No, it was 26.”

The figures are staggering, as he showed Telegraph Sport. As De Gendt, matter-of-factly puts it, he spent “quite a lot” of 2018 in breakaways.

“Each year I try to spend a little more time out front, 2018 was the first year I spent over 3,000km in breakaways – I did 13,000km of racing.”

To the untrained eye and, perhaps, those new to cycling it’s a peculiar role that De Gendt fulfils in his team – “I think nobody has figured it out yet, it’s difficult to explain” – though like the libero, he can work as the link-up between defence and attack: working seamlessly for either team-mates or his own ambitions.

“It’s difficult to explain, it can change depending on a number of factors," De Gendt says before attempting to pinpoint exactly what he does for a job. “I have a free role for most of the stages that are too hard for the sprinters – if we don’t have a GC [general classification] guy then I am free to do whatever I want. But when it’s a sprint my job is to help catch the break or keeping the sprint train near the front. That’s my role for more or less 40 days and the other 50 days of racing – I do around 90 each year – I am free to go off in the breakaway or ride for someone who is better than me if necessary.

“I guess if I had to summarise it, I'd say I’m a domestiquefor 50 per cent of the races and the other 50 per cent I’m some sort of lone wolf.”

De Gendt celebrates winning the opening stage at the 2017 edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné Credit: Getty Images

Those fortunate enough to be able to watch races from start to finish will be familiar with the metronomic regularity this lone wolf shuffles himself towards the front of the pack ahead of another day in the break.

“Nobody ever stops me from getting towards the front. I think most days they [the peloton] want an easy day so are happy to see the break to go as early as possible. Everybody knows beforehand who will try and go and if they don’t have any business there then they won’t be there.

“When I want to go in the break I just have to be at the front [of the bunch] or I try to be just behind the [race directors’] red car, or near to it. That’s the best position. Obviously, I know what to do to get in the break, whether it’s an uphill start or it has some hard sections it doesn’t matter to me if the others are on my wheel or not, because you still have to ride hard for for five or 10 minutes to get in the break. That said, it isn’t always possible – even for me. If too many jump on my wheel or another goes off up the road with the others sitting looking at me, what can I do? Sometimes, of course, you are just too tired.”

While general classification riders may spend long training blocks at altitude and sprinters get their leg speeds up to race pace with track work or hours upon end of motor-pacing, one may imagine De Gendt’s training would feature riding for hour upon end all alone north, into the wind, towards the Dutch border. Apparently not.

“It is pretty much impossible to do specific training,” he says. “You can only train in race conditions – sometimes I just go in a breakaway just to feel the pace, or if we have a sprinter then I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say ‘I want to chase’. It requires the same effort and you get the same sensations as riding in a breakaway.

“At the [2018] Tour Down Under I did three days of chasing the breakaway and then one day I was in the break. That is good training for later in the season. That’s 300-350 watts for three or four hours, that’s the power you produce. In training that would be impossible – maybe you could for an hour, but then… mentally you just can’t do it.”

While some riders, particularly those from the Pro-Continental division, are as keen on putting themselves in the breakaway for commercial reasons as they are for personal reasons, De Gendt, who is openly honest about his strategy, views things a little differently.

“In a breakaway you have a group of riders – between five or even 20 guys – so you only have to fight against them, not the whole bunch. It’s easier. Maybe ‘easy’ is not the right word, but looking around at so many riders in the bunch at the same time is difficult, when there are fewer it is more manageable. I can monitor everybody better.

“Also, the best riders stay in the bunch so I have a better chance of winning against the riders from the ‘second row’ – I’m also putting myself in that second group, but because I do it [ride in breakaways] I have a lot of experience. If you lack experience you make mistakes more often and then you lose more often. You can win, often, simply because of your experience.”

It is De Gendt’s experience, too, that has led to him being viewed by many as some sort of patron – or boss – of the breakaway.

“I think they expect me to take on the role as patron of the breakaway, but sometimes I just say nothing and then they look at me as if to say ‘what do we do?’. ‘We ride to the finish,’ I say, ‘we cannot do anything else’. I think they expect me to lead the way all of the time, but sometimes when I get in a break I can just feel that it will make it all the way to the finish and sometimes you know it will end up just being a training ride and we will get caught with 25km to go, so I don’t put in any extra effort, I just do my turns and that’s it.

“You cannot let the others know this or they will lose their motivation to ride, but other times when I need them to ride really hard then I start yelling at them, well not exactly yelling but trying to motivate them – ‘Come on, we have a chance here, we need to keep going full’. Once I show that I want to go all the way, they start to ride a bit harder and put in bigger efforts. You need to try to motivate them to give their full. Some are saving their strength for the finish, but you have to try to get them to spend their savings in the break.

“It’s impossible to say if there is a formula for a successful breakaway because I have won in so many different ways. I have won when we had 20 minutes and were in a big group; I have won when we had only a two-and-a-half-minute lead all day long with a small group. There is no golden rule, you just need good legs and then anything is possible.

“You can look at some stages in advance – not the big mountain days, but the medium mountains – and work out that they are the best days for a breakaway to go: the sprinters will not survive them and the GC guys are not interested. There’s normally around three or four stages in each grand tour like this, but everybody knows this and everybody wants to go on these days, those are the hardest days: It can be chaotic and is difficult working out who’s where on the road.”

De Gendt sits on the wheel of Greg Van Avermaet during a breakaway at the 2017 Tour de France Credit: Getty Images

Despite having earned himself a reputation as the breakaway rider par excellence, amateurs will recognise a little of themselves in De Gendt when he explains how his big days in the saddle are broken down.

“It depends on the parcours [route], but when there are mountains or intermediate sprints then I think about them, how far it will be until the next one. During last year’s Vuelta [a España] there was one stage with around five climbs at 5km. I looked at the climbs and figured 'at six per cent average gradient that’s more or less 20 minutes of climbing'.

“When you put in the intermediate points then you don’t have to think ‘it’s another 180km’, but instead you think about the next intermediate point – maybe in another 50km – and when you get there then there’s just 30km to the mountain sprint and so on … you just break the day down and that makes it just feel shorter.”

However, even during the biggest races De Gendt's mind can drift.

“Maybe you have worked hard getting into the breakaway on a flat stage and you then start thinking – daydreaming, I guess – about things other than cycling. Then 20 minutes later you remember you are in a race, maybe at the Tour de France. It can come as a surprise, but you then realise you’ve done another 15km and it’s all good.”

And what is discussed during these breakaways?

“Most of the time we talk about tactics because we need to work together to get a good gap. Sometimes there are riders who don’t want to do a lot of work. I just ask them ‘why are you not riding hard?’. Most of the time they have a good explanation – maybe they’re a sprinter and are just trying to survive on a climb. That’s ok, as long as we all know.

“Sometimes at the Tour when the gap is not so big then it is stupid to ride full from the start, so we make a plan with all the riders and say ‘we just go at this speed until the final 15km and then go full’. If everybody agrees, then that’s the tactic. It’s the best approach for everyone and then we all have a chance, but if you have one guy who thinks he can attack everybody early – which is fine – then that can change things a little. That’s the only thing you really talk about with the other riders, unless you know them and then you can talk or joke around with them.

“When you are in the break you just try and get the good thoughts and you start laughing with the other riders or with the team director. You make jokes just to try and get the good feelings and the good vibes, but that’s something you have to teach yourself.

“There area few guys that I really don’t like in the breakaway, but that’s because they ride at the back and watch us while we are working hard on the front. I won’t mention their names. Others though, riders like [CCC Team rider Alessandro] De Marchi, are great to have alongside you in the break. De Marchi always goes full gas from start to finish – he is so strong he’s just one of those guys that will go full all day long unless you tell him to take it easy.”

And when it comes to wins, De Gendt has pulled off some spectacular solo efforts. None moreso than his epochal victory atop the Stelvio Pass at the 2012 edition of the Giro d’Italia. Perched upon his celeste blue Bianchi, perhaps De Gendt was always destined to ride away to victory on la Cima Coppi. The symmetry may have been missed by some, but back in Belgium his breathless victory was nonetheless lauded.

“That win changed everything,” says De Gendt. “I think if I could relive any one day from my career, it would be the Stelvio day. I didn't really enjoy the moment because I was suffering so much, but if I could I would do that day again. I can't remember much from the final three kilometres, but I would like to. My mind was in a dark place – there was only black snow, no white snow. I was really suffering, but I would like to relive those final three kilometres and see it all again.

“Back in Belgium everybody went crazy. I was only in my fourth year as a professional and at the time only three or four journalists had come to my house for an interview. Suddenly when I came home from Italy there were 20 or 30 people on the driveway with cameras, all from different TV crews. It all seemed a bit strange to me. From that day on they started to expect me to be a GC rider on every grand tour that I started – remember this was only my second.

“There were too many expectations. I wasn’t stressed, but I didn’t want to disappoint them so went for GC the year after at the Tour. After three days I was 40 minutes behind, so the GC ambitions ended there. Before the Stelvio stage nobody had considered me as a GC rider, and still even today people ask if I’m going to go for GC again.”

De Gendt announced himself to the world with a sensational stage win high up on the Stelvio Pass Credit: REUTERS

Four years on from his career-defining ride on the Stelvio, De Gendt took another huge win this time on Mont Ventoux. However, while De Gendt was riding through the woods and into the history books it was Chris Froome who became the focus of the world’s media after he went for an impromptu jog. Not that De Gendt noticed. Despite regularly riding at the pointy end of the race in the world's most watched annual sporting event, De Gendt says he easily blocks the ‘noise’ out.

“You have to look beyond,” he says. “When we are at the Tour de France we obviously know it’s big – it’s broadcast in something like 120 different countries – but for me it’s a race I want to do well at and I think about that race, the parcours, the other riders. I don’t think about how many people are watching, because if you do you may make mistakes because you can get stressed.

“When I was riding up Ventoux there were a lot of people on the side of the road but I was not thinking ‘I’m going to win a stage at the Tour de France’, I was just thinking ‘how can I beat [Serge] Pauwels, [Daniel] Navarro and all the rest. You just try to remember all the things you have done before and try to make the right decisions at the right time and win the race.

“After that you can reflect on the victory, but not until the race is done.”