Breakaway bombshell: FA reveals plot for Big Six to quit Premier League to force through Project Big Picture

The Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has accused Liverpool and Manchester United of plotting a breakaway from the Premier League as top-flight clubs prepared to declare war on their Project Big Picture (PBP) agenda at a crucial meeting on Wednesday.

Another extraordinary day in the plot to restructure English football and concentrate unprecedented power in the hands of the biggest clubs, as revealed by The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, saw the FA side with the Premier League as focus turned to what is set to be a stormy meeting of the 20 clubs on Wednesday morning. At least 13 clubs are also understood to be in staunch opposition and will say as much to United, Liverpool and other backers from the elite when they convene on a video call at 11am.

Wednesday's meeting will be the first time that clubs opposed to PBP can question representatives of Liverpool and United directly and gauge levels of support for the plan from others. The so-called big six of United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all considered to have varying degrees of interest in it, and potentially Everton too. The six were understood to have had talks on Tuesday.

The Premier League will point out once again, as per its statement on Sunday, that it is already engaged in a strategic review into competition structures, fixture scheduling and the division of central broadcast revenues, and it will call again for unity.

Clarke said that he had walked away from talks with an unspecified number of top clubs when “the principal aim of these discussions became the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few clubs with a breakaway league mooted as a threat”. In a letter to the FA council, who meet on Thursday, Clarke did not specify the date at which talks turned to a breakaway, instead saying it was in “late Spring”.

He said he “counselled a more consensus-based approach involving all Premier League clubs and its Chair and CEO”. Clarke’s declaration was met in private with incredulity by Liverpool and United. The Premier League has had Clarke’s support since the details of PBP were revealed on Sunday, including a £250 million rescue coronavirus package for the Football League (EFL) and a £100 million gift for the FA.

Clarke rejected what he called the “potential changes” counselling against short-term solutions that would be “damaging in the long term”. He made mention of the FA’s power to license clubs playing in Uefa competitions, a threat to block rebels’ Champions League participation.

Clarke said that he had participated in the “early stage” of discussions of an unspecified scope and length with the knowledge of FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and other senior FA board members. Clarke said: “Change must benefit clubs, fans and players; not just selective balance sheets. In these difficult times unity, transparency and common purpose must override the interests of the few.”

Nevertheless, EFL chairman Rick Parry, so far the only public face of PBP, pushed ahead with plans by briefing his 72 members and garnering near universal approval for proposals that include those clubs getting 25 per cent of all future Premier League and EFL broadcast earnings. Only Mark Palios, the former FA chief executive who now owns Tranmere Rovers in League Two, warned PBP would usher in the end of the traditional English football pyramid.

