Make or Break: Will Laken Tomlinson have a more consistent season in 2023?

NFL training camp starts towards the end of July, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Jets, continuing with guard Laken Tomlinson.

2022 Stats

- 17 games (all starts)

- One sack surrendered

- One penalty

Why Make or Break?

Tomlinson was brought in by the Jets after a 2021 season that saw him make the Pro Bowl for the first time. The Jets were hoping he would bring stability to the offensive line unit. However, he got off to a slow start in 2022 and the Jets had so many injuries and personnel changes throughout the season that they never truly gelled as a group and even regressed down the stretch.

The 31-year old is entering the second year of a three-year, $40 million deal and if he doesn’t make more of an impact in 2023, there’s a good chance they’ll opt to either cut ties with him or ask him to accept a pay reduction to remain with the team in 2024.

However, if he can re-establish himself as a top-level guard and provide the Jets with more stability and consistency in the upcoming season, Tomlinson could be viewed as an integral part of their offensive plans going forward. The Jets’ fanbase will take some convincing though because they were for the most part underwhelmed by his performance.



What will break it?

On the face of it, with only one sack allowed and one penalty in 2022, Tomlinson perhaps didn’t do as badly as it seemed. However, advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus reveal that he was ranked 78th out of 88 qualifying guards in terms of his run blocking. He also gave up plenty of pressure, so was only in the middle of the pack in that category. He’ll need to improve in both areas this season.

Injuries are always a concern for any player but, in Tomlinson’s case, it was the injuries at the left tackle position that had a profound impact on his performance. The position was a revolving door in the first month with four different players seeing action there in the first five games.

It’s probably not a coincidence that this was Tomlinson’s roughest stretch of the year, but his play stabilized once Duane Brown settled into the position next to him. However, Brown’s play regressed down the stretch as his shoulder injury became too much to handle. Predictably, this had an impact on Tomlinson’s performance, underlining the importance of the group staying healthy in 2023.



What will make it?

Even though his grades reflect some inconsistency in his play, Tomlinson protected his quarterbacks well for the majority of the season. In fact, he didn’t surrender a sack or a quarterback hit until week 13; the only starting guard in the NFL to achieve this. Protecting Aaron Rodgers in 2023 will be a major priority and as long as Tomlinson is doing this, the offense will have a good chance to be successful.

Perhaps even more importantly, Tomlinson provided the Jets with good durability last year as he and Connor McGovern started every game while every other starter missed at least five games. Joe Douglas has spoken at length at how important continuity on the line is for any offense and has said that he wants five starters who can play the whole season. It is imperative that the Jets stay healthier on the line this year and Tomlinson steering clear of injuries again will help this.

