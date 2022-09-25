Break up the Jaguars! Jacksonville wins second straight
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team on the move, North in the standings.
The perennial doormat in the AFC South has as many wins as the other 3 teams combined after 3 weeks of the NFL season.
The Jaguars are 2-1 after clobbering the shorthanded Los Angeles Chargers, 38-10, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The win snapped an 18-game road losing streak for the Jaguars, who have found their stride under Doug Pederson.
FINAL: @Jaguars are 2-1 after a big day on both sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/E68w2OAftb
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
The Jags were quick to thank one of their greats on social media.
In @MJD we trust.#JAXvsLAC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/HV8sDBQPGd
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 25, 2022
JAGUARS HAVE WON A ROAD GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019.
Had lost 18 straight prior to win over Chargers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tNRSAO0I5z
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2022
The winning streak is the first since October of 2019 when they downed the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets in consecutive weeks.