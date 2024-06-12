Make or break for the Hershey Bears: Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cleveland Monsters have rallied back from a 3-0 series deficit. Now, the Hershey Bears enter Game 7 Wednesday with their season on the line.

The Hershey Bears had a chance to clinch a Calder Cup Finals berth Monday night, but the Cleveland Monsters forced a do-or-die Game 7 with a late game-tying goal and a 3-2 overtime victory.

If the Bears win Game 7 they will advance to a league-leading 25th Calder Cup Finals appearance and battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds to try and secure their 13th Calder Cup.

The Bears are home at the GIANT Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Series so far

Game 1: 5-4 Hershey, OT

Game 2: 3-2 Hershey, OT

Game 3: 6-2 Hershey

Game 4: 3-2 Cleveland

Game 5: 5-1 Cleveland

Game 6: 3-2 Cleveland, OT

Hershey Bears drop Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals in overtime

Top performers

Hershey

Center Hendrix Lapierre has been leading the Bears this postseason with 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) followed by Ethen Frank and Chase Priskie with 12 points. Frank is the top goal scorer in the playoffs with nine goals followed by Ivan Miroshnichenko with six goals.

Hunter Shepard has defended the net for every game this postseason. In 13 games he has a 2.19 GAA and a 0.916 save percentage.

Cleveland

The Monsters are led by Justin Pearson with 12 points (2g, 10a) and Josh Dunne with 11 points (7g, 4a). Dunne has scored the most goals in the Monsters’ Calder Cup hunt with Alex Whelan following with five goals.

Jet Greaves has served in goal for Cleveland for most of the playoffs, boasting a 2.12 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage. Malcolm Subban has played in two games with a 3.04 GAA and a 0.879 save percentage.

How to watch

Game 7 will get underway on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey. If fans can’t attend the game they can watch on Monumental Sports Network, NHL Network or online through AHLTV.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.