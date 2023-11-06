We break down Providence, Rhode Island, Bryant and Brown men's basketball teams at tip off

Archie Miller spoke for each of his fellow men’s basketball coaches in the state.

It was Friday afternoon at the Ryan Center, a couple of short days before the University of Rhode Island was set to host Central Connecticut State. The Rams were fresh off an exhibition cruise past Assumption and craving a taste of the real thing.

They aren’t alone. Providence hosts Columbia, Bryant welcomes Manhattan and Brown travels to Colgate for a matchup with a fellow expected mid-major contender. Time will stand still Monday night at 7 p.m. — and again about 30 minutes later for the Bulldogs — when the ball goes up on the 2023-24 season.

URI coach Archie Miller is ready for the games to begin.

“It’s time for us to play games,” Miller said.

Declaring a given team ready for such a thing is another matter. Any coach would ask for more practice time before taking the floor for real. Santa Claus makes a list and checks it twice every Christmas — folks like Miller are about 50 times more thorough than the big guy, motivated by the competition and the small dose of dread that accompanies losing.

How many roads from Rhode Island will lead to March? Will there be local rooting interest when NCAA Tournament games dot flatscreens in the bars and restaurants from Westerly to Burrillville? That’s the beauty of the next five months — expectations will turn to reality before our eyes.

The Friars would certainly be planning for a March Madness berth if Ed Cooley were still here. There seems to be little chance Big East coaches would have picked Providence seventh in the preseason poll with a pair of top-15 players and a host of experienced accompanying pieces in its uniform.

Providence College hired Kim English, who was coaching at George Mason, to replace Ed Cooley, who moved on to Georgetown.

That’s the battle new coach Kim English will fight every time out — perception. He’s viewed by insiders as a rising star in his profession, a keen basketball mind with an ability to make quick connections and recruit winning talent. Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter and a top-50 prospect like Garwey Dual surely must have seen something special when they reaffirmed commitments to continue and start fresh here.

The litmus test for the Friars is a simple one — the legacy of a single departed coach versus the infrastructure improvements they’ve made as a program. English taking the baton and running with it, playing at or near the top of a brutal league and surviving into March would be an affirmation. It could also represent the start of something lasting in his partnership with athletic director Steve Napolillo.

URI was the stinker in the lineup last season, failing to crack double digits in victories while starting a rebuild under Miller. It was painful watching the Rams play some of the worst offense in the country and nerve-racking for fans who witnessed any one of their 14 defeats by nine points or less.

Miller’s track record — an Elite Eight at Dayton, a hiring by one of the sport’s bluebloods at Indiana — suggests better times ahead. He simply hasn’t lost like that in one previous season, let alone two straight. URI smashed the Greyhounds behind a revamped attack that included physical scorer Jaden House, athletic wing Zek Montgomery and a pair of frontcourt bruisers in Tyson Brown and David Fuchs.

The Bears are wasting no time challenging themselves — the Raiders, featuring South Kingstown native Keegan Records, have represented the Patriot League in the last four NCAA Tournaments. Brown has reason to be confident with a special leader like Kino Lilly Jr. in its backcourt, an expected contender for Ivy League Player of the Year honors.

Brown coach Mike Martin has assembled a team that should challenge for the top in the Ivy League.

Mike Martin’s frontcourt is deep and experienced behind Nana Owusu-Anane, Kalu Anya and Malachi Ndur. How he fills gaps at his other two guard spots alongside Lilly will determine the ceiling for this team. The Bears were picked fourth by the conference’s coaches in the preseason — that would mean a first berth in Ivy Madness.

Bryant was a team in sudden turmoil when head coach Jared Grasso was placed on leave by the school’s administration and subsequently arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident. The Bulldogs elevated Phil Martelli Jr. to acting head coach and moved into their last full month of practice before the opener against the Jaspers.

Phil Martelli, shown last season as Bryant men's basketball assistant coach, has replaced Jared Grasso as head coach.

Can Martelli wrap his arms around the situation and proceed with business as usual? Bryant counts two of the America East’s top talents in Sherif Gross-Bullock and Earl Timberlake, six other scholarship players with at least three years of college experience and only two teams — defending champion Vermont and UMass Lowell — ahead in the preseason poll.

The Bulldogs, like the rest of us, only have a few hours of talking left to do. The real action can’t come soon enough.

